1-min read

Rain Fury: 19 die in Kerala in 24 hours, Monsoon Toll Rises to 43

Red alert has been issued in several districts and people have been asked to remain vigilant in view of the monsoon fury.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2018, 11:56 PM IST
Houses were damaged after incessant rains caused landslide in Kozhikode (News18)
Thiruvananthapuram: Monsoon fury continued in Kerala, claiming 19 more lives in the last 24 hours as the toll in rain-related incidents today mounted to 43 since its onset late last month, official sources said.

The government issued a red alert in northern districts-Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Palakkad, Kasargod and Malappuram- in view of heavy rain forecast till June 18. Five people were killed in a massive landslide while another died after falling into a river in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Among those who lost their lives in the landslide at remote Kattipara village in Thamarassery Taluk included three children of a family, sources said. A total of 18 people were reported missing in various northern districts, that was battered by heavy rains for the past two days.

Several roads including national highways, criss-crossing Kozhikode-Wayanad areas, went under a sheet of water, disrupting movement of traffic. Gushing rain water flooded low-lying areas and water entered several houses in Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode, causing serious damage.

Property loss and widespread damage of crops were reported from across the state. Major dams have reached their maximum storage capacity and the level at various rivers has risen. Authorities have asked people living downstream of Kakkayam reservoir in Kozhikode and Neyyar dam in Thiruvananthapuram to remain vigilant.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the Chief Secretary and respective district collectors to take up urgent relief measures in rain-affected areas.

