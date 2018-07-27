Rain Fury in North India, 27 Killed in Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rains lashed northern parts of the country, claiming 27 lives in Uttar Pradesh and leading to water logging and traffic snarls in several areas.Mathura and Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh received 19 cm and 18 cm rain respectively. Aligarh recorded 13 cm rainfall as the state was wrecked by heavy rains since Thursday.Twenty-seven people were killed and 12 injured in the rains. Five people died in Agra, four deaths were reported in Mainpuri, three each in Muzaffarnagar and Kasganj, two each in Meerut and Bareilly and one each in Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Jhansi, Rae Bareli, Jalaun and Jaunpur.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to launch relief and rescue work on a war footing.Rains also pounded the national capital which led to water logging in several areas and contributed to traffic snarls at various intersections.The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, recorded 45.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and after which it received 2.5 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. The humidity oscillated between 100 and 87 per cent.Heavy to very heavy rains were witnessed in most parts of Himachal Pradesh with Solan recording 100.4 mm rainfall, followed by 64.7 mm in Sundernagar and 56.5 mm in Mandi.Eight people, who were stuck on an island in the middle of a river in Himachal Pradesh due to high water level last night, were rescued today.A landslide was reported in the outskirts of Shimla city triggered by heavy rains which affected traffic.Heavy rainfall occured at isolated places in east Rajasthan with Bharatpur recording a maximum of 11 cm rainfall in last 24 hours.Kaman, Kumher, Pahari, Deeg and Rapbas of Bharatpur district received 5 to 7 cm rainfall. Various places in east Rajasthan recorded 1 to 5 cm rainfall. No rainfall was recorded in western part of the state during the period.Kelyong in Lahaul and Spiti district remained the coldest place in the state as the lowest temperature at 10.7 degrees Celsius was recorded here during the last 24 hours.Rains continued to lash parts of Punjab and Haryana, with mercury on Friday again hovering below normal limits.In Haryana, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Kurukshetra received rains and in Punjab, Patiala, Mohali and Rupnagar.Train services were affected in Asansol division of the Eastern Railway following a landslip at the edge of a minor road overbridge near Kulti station due to rain.