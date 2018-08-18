Rain Fury Wreaks Havoc in Coastal Districts of Karnataka, Kills 6 in Kodagu

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to take stock of the flood-hit districts of Karnataka as six people were killed in the state within the past 24 hours.After an aerial survey of Kodagu and Mysuru districts, Karnataka CM landed at Piriyapattana and proceeded towards Madekeri via road.The Chief Minister was appraised of the relief and rescue operations being undertaken on ground.Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy said, “Rescue and relief operations are being undertaken on a war-footing, we hope to rescue all those stranded by this evening or latest by Sunday.”Earlier, Kumarswamy announced an aid of Rs 200 crore to the flood-affected regions here along with an additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh for people who have lost their houses in the flood.Deputy chief minister Parameshwara tweeted that six people have been killed in Kodagu due to floods and landslides in the last 24 hours.Apart from locals, defense forces, fire rescue personnel, NDRF teams and the armed forces have also reached Kodagu district to help with rescue and relief operations.With one column of Dogra Regiment, one column of Army Engineering Task Force of 75 members and 12 surface rescuers with raft from the Indian Navy being deployed, the rescue operations are going on in full swing.About 30 relief camps have been set up in various part of the district and thousands of people have been shifted to relief camps.However, due to continuous rain and frequent landslides in several areas, the rescue and relief operations have been slow-paced, cutting away all modes of transport to get to the hinterlands of the district.Kodagu district remained the most affected in Karnataka. However, the situation is grim across the Malnad region, coastal districts of Dakshin Kannada and Udupi.In Jodupala, 30 kms away from Madikeri, the Army and NDRF personnel rescued 200 people displaced due to frequent landslips.The Mani-Madikeri-Mysuru National Highway (NH 265) remains closed.The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) suspended their services along the usual Bangaluru-Mangaluru route, switching to alternate routes by plying three bus services.The South Western Railway suspended all operations on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route as landslide near Edakumeri destroyed the railway bridge connecting Sakaleshpura to the Subramanya Road station."This route has been closed indefinitely until all debris are cleared,” said a South Western Railway official.