Rain Gives Respite to Delhi From Scorching Heat
Rain and thunder showers were witnessed in several parts of the national capital around 8.30 pm, bringing the temperature down.
File photo: People cover themselves with umbrella and plastic sheets as it rains in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Rain and thunder showers late in the evening on Sunday brought some respite from the scorching heat to the people of Delhi, as the maximum temperature touched 40.4 degrees Celsius.
Rain and thunder showers were witnessed in several parts of the national capital around 8.30 pm, bringing the temperature down.
The maximum temperature touched 40.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the Met department said.
The relative humidity oscillated between 66 per cent and 27 per cent.
The weather man has forecast partly cloudy sky for tomorrow with a possibility of rain and thunderstorm or dust storm in the national capital.
"The maximum temperature tomorrow will be around 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature around 28 degrees Celsius," the Met department said.
On Suturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum had settled at 39.6 degrees Celsius.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
