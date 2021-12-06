Rain Hits Tamil Nadu's Erode District, Water Floods Temple, Part of House Collapses

Sathyamangalam in Erode district experienced very heavy rain on Monday morning. The rainwater entered the Sri Venugopala Swamy temple located near the Bhavani River and there was more than four feet of water, affecting the visit of devotees.

The rainwater receded after two to three hours. At Sathyamangalam town, the flow of traffic was disrupted for two hours due to the heavy rain. At Pudupalayam village near Sathyamangalam, a portion of a house collapsed. The residents escaped unhurt.

The rain affected the functioning of the vegetable market and the flower market for more than four hours. A jungle stream flowed on the Sathyamangalam-Udagamandalam National Highway and hit traffic as the causeway was submerged in rainwater. Similarly, Nambiyur and Kodiveri experienced very heavy rain. Due to heavy discharge of water in the Bhavani River, the Kodiveri Dam got filled to full capacity.

