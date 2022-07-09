CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rain Intensity to Rise Over Next 4-5 Days in Konkan, Madhya Maha, Marathwada, Says IMD
1-MIN READ

Rain Intensity to Rise Over Next 4-5 Days in Konkan, Madhya Maha, Marathwada, Says IMD

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2022, 15:51 IST

In an official statement, the IMD said, Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will receive heavy rainfall in next 4-5 days.(File photo/PTI)

In an official statement, the IMD said, Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will receive heavy rainfall in next 4-5 days.(File photo/PTI)

In the last 24 hours, Konkan, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada have received light showers as well as heavy rainfall

The intensity of rains in Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada will increase over the next four to five days due to a low pressure area over Odisha and a cyclonic circulation spread over 7.6 kilometres, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. In an official statement, the IMD said, “Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will receive heavy rainfall in next 4-5 days. It would be triggered by a low-pressure area over Odisha as well as a cyclonic circulation spread over 7.6 km.”

“The off-shore trough is spread from Gujarat coast to Karnataka coast. There is an east-west shear zone, which is contributing to the increasing intensity of the showers,” the IMD added.

In the last 24 hours, Konkan, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada have received light showers as well as heavy rainfall, the IMD informed.

first published:July 09, 2022, 15:51 IST
last updated:July 09, 2022, 15:51 IST