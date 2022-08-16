Rain Lashes Bhopal, Schools Shut; Orange Alert in Parts of Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rain continued to batter parts of Madhya Pradesh. Schools – both government and private will remain shut in Bhopal, Betul, Narmadapuram and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh today. The announcement was made by the Bhopal District Collector in view of the incessant rainfall in these areas. The Met department has also predicted more rain in isolated areas of Madhya Pradesh coupled with thunderstorms.

The Met department also issued a rain alert in Bhopal and Jabalpur for the next 24 hours. Orange alert was also sounded in Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram divisions of Madhya Pradesh as well. The rain is said to have been caused as a result of a depression that currently lies on the border between Odisha and Jharkhand that will trigger widespread rain over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and the adjoining areas with more rain expected in East and West Madhya Pradesh.

At Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam, 13 gates have been opened to release excess water and six out of eight gates of the Barna dam have also been opened. District officials in and around Jabalpur have received instructions to remain vigilant in view of the water discharge from the two dams.

Meanwhile, in Begumganj town of Raisen district in Madya Pradesh, a bridge caved in after incessant rain disrupting road traffic in the area.

Earlier this month, the IMD issued a warning that active monsoon conditions are set to continue over several parts of India including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat among other areas.

