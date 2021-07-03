Rain Likely In East UP Districts On July 8, West UP To Get Showers On July 9

For the last three-four days, there has been a consistent drop in the temperature in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. The residents of the state felt relief from the humidity and scorching heat of the sun as various districts have received light rainfall recently. Due to the presence of clouds in the sky, people are experiencing pleasant weather.

The wait is getting longer for good rainfall in Uttar Pradesh. In its forecast for the next five-six days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a possibility of rainfall in most parts of eastern UP on July 8 and in western UP on July 9.

During this, the maximum temperature will be 35 to 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 27 to 28 degrees Celsius. The wind is likely to move from east to west with normal to moderate speed.

The South-West monsoon is now inactive in Uttar Pradesh. It was active till last week when various districts received rainfall, however, this spell of rainfall did not last long.

In the last 24 hours, no rainfall has been recorded anywhere except two-three districts of the state. The highest 10.8 mm of rain occurred in Varanasi. After this, Prayagraj recorded 7.9 mm rainfall and Agra recorded 3.7 mm rainfall, while Orai and Jhansi recorded light rainfall.

The maximum temperature of the day has decreased by one to two degrees Celsius in Braj and Bundelkhand region. Agra was the hottest city on Friday with the day’s maximum temperature at 42.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature in most of the districts of the state is running around 35 degree Celsius.

On Friday evening, Ghaziabad and its surrounding areas witnessed a light rainfall and people got relief from the heat of the sun.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here