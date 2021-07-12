Rain Likely in South Haryana, Delhi-NCR Today Evening

With a delay in the onset of southwest monsoon in Delhi and parts of northwest India, people have been reeling under extreme heat and high-humidity conditions. In Haryana, Hisar remained the hottest on Sunday with a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius. The hot air blowing throughout the day made the people uncomfortable. In the evening, however, a pleasant wind started blowing, and the conditions became bearable. There was scattered rainfall in south Haryana and NCR. Though there was not much change in the temperature as it was recorded at 30 degrees.

Now it is expected that people of other parts of the state too are finally going to get some relief in the coming days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall in parts of Delhi, remaining west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan on Monday. In the latest update, the weather department said by Monday evening Narwana, Hodal, and Aurangabad in Haryana would experience showers.

The lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are now prevailing over the area that are expected to produce heavy to isolated very heavy rainfall from Tuesday. The rain is expected to become moderate on Wednesday. However, on July 15 heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the entire state of Haryana.

According to Madan Lal Khichar, the head of the department of meteorology and agriculture at CCS Haryana Agricultural University, the winds will blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph which will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of India during the next 48 hours. However, no significant change in maximum temperatures is predicted during the next five days. According to the weather office, it is expected to remain below 40 degrees.

