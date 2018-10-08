GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Durga Puja Celebrations in Kolkata

Officials from the Met department have predicted rain from Wednesday because of a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Updated:October 8, 2018, 8:15 AM IST
Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Durga Puja Celebrations in Kolkata
File photo of Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Rain showers are likely to dampen the spirit of Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata, which has been is been decked up in all its glory for Bengal’s biggest festival.

Officials from the Met department have predicted rain from Wednesday because of a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and an associated a cyclonic circulation.

“We are expecting this system to come close to the coast by and trigger intense showers in the city and other parts of coastal Bengal specially on October 11 and 12,” said GK Das, director (weather) at Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata, was quoted as saying by Times of India.



