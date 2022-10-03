Rain May Dampen Festive Spirit During Dussehra as IMD Issues Alert for Bengal, Odisha, UP | See List

Rain lashed several parts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata on Sunday, dampening the festive spirit on Saptami or the first of the four-day Durga Puja festivities, which are taking place on a full-scale after two years’ gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rain goddess may act as spoilsport during the remaining three days of the festivities, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting moderate to heavy showers across south Bengal over the next 72 hours.

The weatherman predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of south Bengal, and heavy showers in one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts during the period. “A cyclonic circulation lies over northeastern Bay of Bengal and extends up to 5.8 km above the sea level. This system is likely to be active for the next three days and trigger rainfall intermittently across south Bengal,” an IMD spokesperson said.

However, to some relief for residents of Kolkata and its surrounding areas, the IMD said the weather in the city will generally be cloudy with few spells of light to moderate rain.

Other states that may receive rain in the next two days:

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

“Heavy rainfall spell likely to commence over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 06th October for subsequent 2-3 days. Heavy rainfall spell over most parts of east & northeast India during next 3-4 days,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

“The cyclonic circulation over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast extending upto middle tropospheric levels persists, it said. Another cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends upto middle tropospheric levels. It is very likely to merge with above system from October 3, Monday,” it said.

Odisha

The regional Centre of the IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall with lightning for several districts of Odisha for the next five days. Downpours along with thunderstorms and lightning very likely to occur in parts of the state from October 3 to October 7.

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Karnataka

The IMD had on October 1 predicted heavy rain in 12 districts of Karnataka for the next two days. Rain will also lash Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Ramnagar and Tumakuru districts of south Karnataka.

Chitradurga and Davangere districts of central Karnataka were also under the yellow alert. The coastal region, which witnessed heavy rainfall recently, is also likely to receive light showers.

