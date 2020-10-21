Rain May Play 'Asura' in Parts of Bengal During Durga Puja, Met Predicts Heavy Showers in Next 48hrs

Rain is likely to play spoilsport for Durga puja revellers in south Bengal, with the meteorological office here on Wednesday predicting light to heavy showers over the next 48 hours. A well-marked low-pressure area, formed over the central part of Bay of Bengal, is expected to move north- westwards during next 24 hours and north-north-eastwards thereafter, triggering rainfall in Bengal and Bangladesh, a spokesperson at Alipore met office said.

The low-pressure system is likely to intensify into depression by tomorrow, and deep depression during the subsequent 24 hours, he said. "On October 22, heavy rain (7-11cm) may lash one or two places in East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas districts. The following day, heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) was expected at one or two places in the three districts," the spokesperson said.

People in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Nadia, too, should brace for moderate to heavy rain during the two days. "In Kolkata, skies might remain cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm on October 22 and 23. Heavy rain might also occur at one or two places," the spokesperson added.