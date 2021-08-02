Rain to Continue in Delhi-NCR and North India; Alerts issued for Various States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan till August 5. It said that there is a possibility of light rainfall in Delhi-NCR for the next few days. The weather forecasting agency has said that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Haryana till August 5 and in Himachal Pradesh till August 4.

The predictions of rainfall in these states have come at a time when rain is lashing many states of North India, including Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Now, IMD has said that Delhi residents will witness heavy rainfall on Monday with cloudy skies throughout the day. A fall in the maximum temperature of the city is also predicted.

In its forecast on Monday, the Met department has stated that due to the formation of a low-pressure area over West Bengal, there is a possibility of monsoon winds moving towards Jharkhand and Bihar and bringing a fresh spell of heavy rainfall in these two states.

Monsoon is active in Rajasthan and due to this there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in many areas of the state for the next several days. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Jhalawar, Baran, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, and Banswara in Rajasthan for the next few days.

IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch, and Mandsaur. Residents of these districts have been asked to take necessary precautions.

The weather agency has also predicted that heavy rainfall will occur in Haryana till August 5. A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for various districts of Haryana including Mewat, Palwal, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Rewari, Mahendragarh, and Rohtak.

