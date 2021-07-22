Rain To Continue in Delhi-NCR, UP And Haryana: IMD

Monsoon rain has covered almost all states of the country. After a short dry spell the north Indian states have been receiving good rain since the last few days. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that rain will continue in many parts of Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. According to the IMD, in addition to Delhi, there are many areas including Jind, Rohtak, Kaithal, and Rewari in Haryana, and many parts in Uttar Pradesh including Kasganj and Mathura will receive rain. Bharatpur in Rajasthan will also witness rain. The weather agency has predicted there will be light to moderate rain in remote places in all these areas.

The Met department has predicted that light to moderate rain will continue on Saturday in Delhi and weather will remain clear on Sunday. The rain is expected to continue in Delhi for several days next week.

In Uttar Pradesh, the monsoon is very active, and most parts of the state have experienced heavy rain in the past 24 hours. According to the local Meteorological Center, the southwest monsoon has been fully active in the state. It is expected that it will rain in most areas in UP, in the next 24 hours. At the same time, the rain is likely to continue until July 23.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is expected to occur in most areas of Haryana in the next three days. At the same time, the weather will turn fine on Sunday, but rainy weather will continue again on Monday. Rajasthan will also continue to receive showers.

Heavy rains have caused chaos in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Apart from Ganga, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Mandakini, Pindar, Nandakini, and Ramganga, other rivers in Uttarakhand are overflowing due to heavy rain. Cloudburst incidents have also deteriorated the condition in these two states. IMD has predicted heavy rain to continue in several districts of Uttarakhand.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here