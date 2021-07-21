Rain to Continue in Delhi-NCR, UP and Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rain will continue in Delhi-NCR for the next two days. It also said that rainfall will continue in many districts of Uttar Pradesh including its capital Lucknow and several parts of Uttarakhand. The weather agency’s forecast comes at a time when almost all states in North India are receiving good rain after a short dry spell.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President, Skymet Weather said that instead of heavy rainfall, there will be light to moderate rainfall at some places in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital.

IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in several districts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Sitapur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Hardoi, Unnao and adjoining districts. Apart from this, there is a possibility of light rainfall in Khurja, Aligarh, Firozabad, Hathras, Agra, Bulandshahr and Bijnor.

At present, the monsoon is fully active in Uttar Pradesh and during the last 24 hours, most parts of the state received heavy rainfall. According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, the southwest monsoon has become fully active in the state. The rainfall in the state is likely to continue till July 23.

According to the Met Department heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of Uttarakhand including Nainital and Pithoragarh. Amidst heavy rainfall in the state rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Mandakini, Pindar, Tons, Saryu, Gori, Kali, Ramganga are flowing above the danger marks. Incidents of cloudburst are also being reported in the state.

IMD has also issued a ‘Red Alert’ of rainfall for five districts including Raigad and Pune in Maharashtra. Earlier, IMD in its weather forecast for the month of July said that most parts of the country will receive good rainfall.

