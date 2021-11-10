Reeling under the impact of rain fury, trouble may not yet be over for Kerala and Tamil Nadu as showers are expected today and tomorrow due to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Karaikal and Nagapatinum in Tamil Nadu recorded over 20 cm and 15 cm rainfall, respectively, against the ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ warning for the state issued by the met department earlier.

The IMD said isolated extremely heavy falls (above 20 cm) are very likely over different districts of central and northern parts of coastal Tamil Nadu till November 10, adding that the intensity of showers would decrease to ‘isolated heavy falls’ from November 11.

Isolated extremely heavy falls (>20 cm) are very likely over different districts of Central and Northern parts of Coastal Tamil Nadu till 11th November (attached figures). Intensity would decrease to isolated heavy falls thereafter from 12th over the region. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/1QzFGMLIxu— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 9, 2021

The state, which has been suffering from heavy, has seen five deaths so far. State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKS SR Ramachandran said that water is being pumped out of low-lying areas after lull in rainfall on Tuesday. He said that rescue operations are underway by the NDRF, army, and Fire Department personnel.

Across the state, educational institutions in 14 districts have had to suspend classes due to the continued rainfall. According to the met department, the low pressure area will change to extreme low pressure and reach the northern coast of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours.

As a result, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is possible across Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, over the next five days, the Met Department has said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday issued red alerts for Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal for Tuesday. Similarly, red alerts have been sounded for Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal, on Wednesday. On Thursday, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram and Tiruvannamalai, have been put on red alert. Meanwhile, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea off Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and towards the Sri Lankan coast.

Meanwhile, isolated showers are expected in Kerala on November 10 and November 11, and an orange alert has been issued in five districts for the two days. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram districts have been put under an orange alert and a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for November 10, Asianet News reports. Winds will be 40 to 50 kmph along the Kerala coast, and fishermen have been advised to not to go to the sea.

