Rain Updates: Odisha Rivers in Spate, Schools Closed in Raj’s Baran, Depression Over MP’s Guna

The flood situation in several northern Odisha districts, including Balasore, turned grim on Monday, with the swollen rivers inundating low-lying areas, leaving people in at least 134 villages marooned, officials said.

Rivers such as Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Jalaka and Baitarani in north Odisha are in spate due to heavy rain caused by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, and subsequent flood water release from Jharkhand, they said.

As many as 251 villages in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Bhadrak have been impacted by the north Odisha floods, while the total number of affected population crossed 9.66 lakhs, the officials said.

Odisha

Odisha had already been reeling under the impact of a medium flood in the east with the overflowing Mahanadi river inundating paddy fields and villages.

Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena on Monday wrote to district collectors of Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Boudh, asking them to distribute sanitary napkins free of cost to women in the flood-hit areas.

Odisha | Low-lying areas in Kendrapara inundate with water amid heavy rain Rescue operation being done for 2 days now. Water levels decreased. A few villages like Ratanpur, Dasamantapur have been fully submerged; 60-70 people rescued, relief work being done: NDRF official (22.8) pic.twitter.com/Gtuh3j1iUY — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

The CM had on Sunday delegated the powers of special relief commissioner to the collector of Balasore district for effective administration. A helicopter was also placed at his disposal to deal with any emergency.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted more rainfall for Balasore on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will take appropriate action keeping in view the IMD’s forecast, said water resources department chief engineer BJ Mishra.

Mishra also said that flood in the Mahanadi delta region is well under control, though many villages still remain marooned due to very slow discharge of water.

Rajasthan

Extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours has created flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan’s Kota and nearby areas, officials said on Monday.

Rajasthan | Due to a heavy rainfall warning, all schools in the Baran district will be closed from August 23-24, as per orders issued by Baran DM Narendra Gupta pic.twitter.com/WE0jzq2zTX — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 22, 2022

Due to a heavy rainfall warning, all schools in Rajasthan’s Baran district will be closed from August 23-24, as per orders issued by District Magistrate Narendra Gupta.

Madhya Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a depression lay centered about 80 km west-southwest of Guna. The observation was made at 11 p.m. on Monday. The depression is set to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, the IMD said.

Depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 22 Aug about 80 km west-southwest of Guna (Madhya Pradesh). To continue to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12hrs: IMD pic.twitter.com/2YzyntjEwm — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 22, 2022

Heavy rains continued in many parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third day on Monday, resulting in schools being closed in some districts including state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur, officials said.

Rivers, drains and other water bodies were in spate in large parts of the state and gates of many dams were opened to release water. Less vehicular traffic was witnessed due to poor visibility on many roads, especially in western MP. There were also reports of water-logging in some of the low-lying areas of the state.

The IMD has advised people to avoid travelling amid the torrential rains.

A depression was lying over central parts of MP near Bhopal and Sagar. Hence, very heavy rains are likely to continue in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sagar and Gwalior divisions till tonight, senior meteorologist with the IMD’s Bhopal Office Ved Prakash Singh told PTI.

The rain activity is expected to reduce from Tuesday, Singh said.

