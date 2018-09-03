English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rain Wreaks Havoc in North India: 10 Killed in UP, Waterlogging Hits Traffic in Delhi-NCR
Ten people were killed and nine injured in rain-related incidents, including in lightning strike, in Uttar Pradesh. While four deaths were reported from Jhansi , two were from Etawah and one death each was reported from Firozbad, Raebareli, Auraiya and Shamli.
Heavy rains in Noida on Monday (News18)
New Delhi: Residents in Delhi and NCR woke up to a humid morning, which turned pleasant by afternoon as heavy rains lashed several areas on Janmashtami.
A Met department official said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius. "The skies will remain cloudy. Moderate rainfall is expected in several areas of the city later in the day," the official of the Meteorological Department said.
Delhi received 35.9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the official said. The humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 92 per cent. Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital Sunday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls on major intersections in the city.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum settled at 28 degrees. Delhi traffic police is continuously updating names of places where traffic has been hit due to waterlogging.
Meanwhile, ten people were killed and nine injured in rain-related incidents, including in lightning strike, in Uttar Pradesh. Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told reporters here ten people were killed and nine injured in rain-related incidents, including in lightning strike, since Sunday night.
"While four deaths were reported from Jhansi , two were from Etawah and one death each was reported from Firozbad, Raebareli, Auraiya and Shamli," he said. In this period, 116 houses/huts were damaged and four cattle also died.
The IAF personnel rescued 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts due to heavy rainfall, drawing praise from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Shahjahanpur bore the maximum brunt of the weather onslaught on Saturday as six people died after being struck by lightning, while seven were injured.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 3, 2018
water logging on ring road punjabi bagh club road to new moti ngr flyover. pic.twitter.com/Ba4kXmPHan
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
