Rainfall Activities Revive in Rajasthan, 2 Dead in Lightning Strike

Rainfall activities have revived in parts of Rajasthan, with light to moderate downpour being recorded in many places, the meteorological department office here said on Tuesday. It said isolated places in Dholpur, Baran and Jodhpur districts received heavy rainfall since Monday, with the highest of 8 cm being registered in Dholpur.

Chhabra (Baran), Mandrayal (Karauli) and Khandar (Sawai Madhopur) recorded 7 cm, 6 cm and 5 cm rains respectively, while several other places saw below-5 cm downpour during this period. Jaipur, Kota, Pilani, Chittorgarh, Churu and Jodhpur received 33.8 mm, 28.4 mm, 27.2 mm, 14 mm, 7.4 mm and 6.6 mm rains respectively on Tuesday, it said.

The department has predicted heavy rains at some places in the state on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, two people died in a lightning strike while working in an agriculture farm in Baran district on Tuesday.

Police identified them as Kashiram (30) and Rajkumar (19). Their bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations, the police added.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here