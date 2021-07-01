Rainfall Predicted In Uttar Pradesh From July 1 To 3

The residents of Uttar Pradesh are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall for three continuous days starting from Thursday. The weather pattern is expected to change from Thursday and people will get relief from increasing heat and humidity. UP will receive rainfall from July 1 to July 3. The effect of rainfall will be more visible in the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. However, the districts of western part of the state will have to wait for a few more days for rainfall.

According to the estimates of the Met department, from July 1 to July 3, there will be rainfall in the districts falling in the Terai and Rohilkhand regions. There will be rainfall in districts of Central Uttar Pradesh and areas adjoining neighbouring state of Bihar. Good rainfall is expected in districts like Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Bahraich.

Currently, the axis of monsoon trough is running close to the foothills of the Himalayas leading to dry westerly winds over Indo-Gangetic plains, including Uttar Pradesh. The monsoon is expected to revive once again from July 1 over east and central UP. By July 8, the monsoon may start progressing to the rest of the state as well as parts of northwest India.

For the last few days, people in UP are facing severe humidity due to a rise in temperature. Earlier, where the maximum temperature of the day was being recorded in most cities around 35 degrees Celsius, now it has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. Jhansi was the hottest city in the state on Tuesday, where the day’s maximum temperature was recorded at 43.2 degrees Celsius. Agra recorded 42.9 degrees Celsius, Banda 41.2 degrees Celsius, Kanpur 40.5 degrees Celsius while Lucknow recorded 38.5 degrees Celsius.

