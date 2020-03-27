Take the pledge to vote

Rains and Gusty Winds Cool Down Capital, Improve Air Quality in Wake of COVID-19 Lockdown

The city recorded its overall air quality index (69) in the satisfactory category for the third consecutive day, with a large number of vehicles remaining off the roads.

March 27, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
Rains and Gusty Winds Cool Down Capital, Improve Air Quality in Wake of COVID-19 Lockdown
Experts said pollution levels are expected to oscillate between satisfactory and moderate. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI22-03-2020_000273B)

New Delhi: Light rainfall brought the mercury down and improved the air quality in the national capital on Friday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 1.8 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm.

The weather stations at Palam and Najafgarh gauged 3.2 mm and 3 mm precipitation, respectively.

Till Thursday, Delhi had recorded 103.3 mm rainfall, the highest ever in March.

The city recorded a maximum of 27.6 degrees Celsius, which was four notches below normal.

The minimum temperature, however, rose to 19.6 degrees Celsius due to the cloud cover.

The city recorded its overall air quality index (69) in the satisfactory category for the third consecutive day, with a large number of vehicles remaining off the roads due to the lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Weather experts said pollution levels are expected to oscillate between satisfactory and moderate as local sources of pollution construction, factories, workshops etc will remain shut during the 21-day lockdown.

