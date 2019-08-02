Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rains Bring Relief to Telangana; Deficiency Down to 10% Compared to 30% Last Month

The deficiency was upto 30 per cent last month, but it came down to 10 per cent from June 1 to August 2, the Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad said.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:28 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: AP)
Hyderabad: With Telangana receiving good rains in the past several days, the deficiency in rainfall witnessed during June-July has substantially come down by Friday.

The deficiency was upto 30 per cent last month, but it came down to 10 per cent from June 1 to August 2, the Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad said.

During the period, the actual rainfall was 344.1 mm against a normal rainfall of 383.2 mm, it said.

According to the weather observations at 5.30 pm on August 2, Hanmakonda received 42 mm of rainfall followed by 26 mm of rainfall at Ramagundam.

Hyderabad got 19 mm of rainfall. In its forecast from 8.30 AM on August 3 to 8.30 AM on August 4, the centre warned that heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state.

It forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places.

Some rivulets were in spate in the districts of Adilabad and others in the wake of heavy rains.

