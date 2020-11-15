A day after Diwali, Delhi and the national capital region on Sunday witnessed light to heavy rainfall in several areas leading to a slight drop in the temperatures and bringing respite from rising pollution levels. However, the air quality continued to remain in the 'severe' category at ITO, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Sunday evening. The AQI in the NCR dripped drastically after residents defied government's ban on fire crackers on Diwali.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that fresh western disturbance will likely increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in Delhi-NCR on Sunday and Monday. The air quality may improve due to an expected increase in the wind speed, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, had said on Saturday.

V K Soni, the head of the IMD's environment research centre, also said that high-velocity east-southeasterly winds (gusting up to 40 kilometre per hour) will disperse the pollutants and there will be significant improvement in the national capital's air quality by Monday.

Several parts of North India including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall and heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday. The Srinagar-Leh road was forced to close for traffic after the plains were lashed by rains on the day of Diwali. The Mughal Road, an alternate link between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, was also closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday following snowfall, officials said.