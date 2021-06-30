Heavy Rains Cause Landslides, Wash Away Bridges in Meghalaya's Garo Hills

Heavy rains continue to lash Meghalaya’s Garo Hills regions on Wednesday, causing landslides and washing away of bridges, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red colour-coded alert (highest level of warning) to the state till July 1.

South Garo Hills received 280.8 mm rainfall in just 24 hours. A video of Donigre to Dronggre Dolong bridge, Ruga South Garo Hills taken in the morning shows the destruction that the rains have caused in the region.

West Garo Hills is another worst affected district that has received 148.1 mm rainfall.

Many trees were uprooted and roads were blocked due to the rain. Waterlogging was also observed in several areas, however, there was no report of any casualty or injury.

The IMD has asked people to avoid fishing or camping or any other activity in rivers, and move away from landslide areas or downstream valleys.

Talking about the havoc the district commissioner said Tura Dalu road has been cut off since morning. Garobada, Selsella roads were cut off for few hours, it has been cleared by still muddy.

District Magistrate of West Garo Hills Ram Singh said the authorities have cautioned people in the low-lying areas and Border Road Organisation (BDO) were at work.

Further, in the press communique, IMD also stated that flash flooding can occur. If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to move.

The other regions in the state such as Sohra RKM (Cherrapunji Ramakrishna Mission) received 232.2 mm rainfall and Mawsynram, which is known to receive the highest average rainfall on Earth, recorded 225.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued, IMD warned, “Under the influence of strong moist south-westerly winds; fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Meghalaya during next 4-5 days. Meghalaya is very likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during June 29 to July 3 with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on June 29 to July 1, 2021.”

