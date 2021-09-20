Rains Expected in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, May Break All-time September Record

Delhi and adjoining areas, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, may see rains on Tuesday and cloudy weather, with moderate rainfall, until September 24, the India Meteorological Department has said. According to the weather department, in September alone, Delhi has received 404.7 mm of rain and if the national capital receives another 12.7 mm of rain, it will break the record for the month.

The IMD officials said, “The record is likely to be broken this week itself because there may be moderate rain in some parts of Delhi on Tuesday and there is a possibility of moderate rain on Wednesday as well. This month, Delhi has received a good amount of rain in the last 19 days. Records show it’s been 264 mm more than the monthly average. There are still 10 days left in September. Therefore, there is a possibility that the rains will break all the records so far in September.”

According to the meteorological department (IMD), on Monday, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, South Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Telangana may also receive moderate to heavy rain.

Rainfall breaking records this year

The IMD records show that Delhi has recorded 1170.7 mm of rain due to better monsoon in Delhi this year — its highest since 1964 and the third

highest ever. Delhi had received 1,155.6 mm of rain in 1975 and 1190.9 mm in 1964. The record for the highest rainfall ever recorded is 1,420.3 mm in 1933.

According to the weather department, the return of monsoon, this year, may occur by September 29. However, it was earlier expected to return before September 25. On Monday, there is a possibility of a maximum temperature remaining around 34 degrees.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here