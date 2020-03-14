Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Rains, Hailstorm Lash Delhi, Traffic Jams Reported in Some Areas

Several residents took to social media to share videos and pictures of the rain and hailstorm.

News18.com

Updated:March 14, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rains, Hailstorm Lash Delhi, Traffic Jams Reported in Some Areas
Sudden rains in Delhi caught many by surprise on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday afternoon.

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling a notch above the season's average at 16.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The humidity level at 8.30am was recorded at 88 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department said the rains will subside in two hours.

"The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius," an official said.

Several residents took to social media to share videos and pictures of the rain and hailstorm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram