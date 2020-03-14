Rains, Hailstorm Lash Delhi, Traffic Jams Reported in Some Areas

New Delhi: Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday afternoon.

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling a notch above the season's average at 16.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The humidity level at 8.30am was recorded at 88 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department said the rains will subside in two hours.

Very small ( about 5km*25km*8km dimension) but intense convective cloud is located over central parts of Delhi which is likely to cause moderate rain alongwith moderate thunderstorm & hail activity during next 2 hours. It will subside thereafter.2/3 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) March 14, 2020

"The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius," an official said.

Several residents took to social media to share videos and pictures of the rain and hailstorm.

