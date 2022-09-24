Rains in Delhi for 3rd Consecutive Day; More Showers in the Offing

Rains continued to lash Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday causing traffic snarls at some places in the morning, even as the minimum temperature settled a notch above the normal for the season.

The city received 15 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the IMD said generally cloudy sky with light rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next two days. Moderate to heavy rainfall continued in parts of Delhi, and the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, gauged 6 mm of rainfall after 8:30 am on Saturday. With incessant rainfall, Delhi witnessed a sharp drop in mercury, as the maximum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal. The minimum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal. According to the weather department, light to moderate intensity rain occurred over and in the adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh).

The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 100 per cent, according to the IMD data. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘good’ (41) category around 7 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here