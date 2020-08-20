Rains Lash Few Parts of Haryana; Authorities Seal off Building in Gurugram After it Develops Cracks

Heavy rains lashed a few places in Haryana on Thursday, with authorities sealing off a four-storeyed under-construction building in Gurgaon after it tilted towards one side after developing cracks. Light rain was recorded at several place including Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula in the state.

The under-construction building in a residential locality in Gurgaon's Sector-46 developed cracks following heavy rain which lashed the city on Wednesday. The building was sealed and people living in some adjoining houses were asked to move out as a precautionary measure, officials said.

They said that a few police personnel were also deployed in the area to ensure that no one goes near the building. Due to heavy rains, a nearly 10-feet stretch of road near IFFCO chowk in Gurgaon caved in. The road stretch was later cordoned off.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Gurgaon on Wednesday after the downpour had left many roads flooded disrupting vehicular movement. Meanwhile, light rain lashed Chandigarh on Thursday. The maximum temperature here settled 32.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a high of 32.2 degrees Celsius while Karnal registered a maximum of 30.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar and Narnaul also recorded below normal maximums at 31.4 degrees Celsius and 29.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab, which received light rains, recorded respective below normal maximum of 28.9 degrees Celsius, 32.3 degrees Celsius and 32.6 degrees Celsius respectively.