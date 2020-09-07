Rain Lashes Parts of West Bengal, Bring Respite from Humidity for Delhi and Mumbai

Rains lashed parts of India on Monday, inundating low-lying areas in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal, while bringing respite from humid weather conditions for residents of Delhi and Mumbai. However, sultry conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana with the maximum temperature settling above normal limits.

Light rain in parts of Delhi brought respite from humid weather for the residents of the national capital. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides the representative figures for the city, received 1.3 mm rainfall between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm.

The Palam Observatory recorded 15.9 mm rainfall during the same period. The weatherman had forecast light to moderate rain on Monday.

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, witnessing a dry spell for the last few days, received moderate to heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning. Mumbai city recorded 31.21 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 10.58 mm and 4.35 mm rain respectively, according to a civic official.

No reports of waterlogging were received from anywhere in the city and local train and bus services remained unaffected, he said. The city and its suburbs will have a partially cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night, the official said quoting the India Meteorological Department forecast.

In West Bengal, heavy rain lashed several places in the sub-Himalayan districts, inundating low-lying areas, the meteorological department said. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar received heavy rainfall, and more rain is forecast in the region over the next few days, it said.

The affected people in the low-lying areas in the three districts have been moved to safer places, an official said. Kumargram in Alipurduar recorded the highest rainfall of 10 cm in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Monday, while Damthang, Bagrakote, Rosera, Neora and Kolabira recorded 9 cm each, according to the weather office.

The MeT department has warned of heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar till Saturday morning. It has also forecast thundershowers in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, till Wednesday morning.

In Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rains along with thundershowers occurred at a few places over the eastern part of the state, the Meteorological Department in Lucknow said. Chanderdeepghat (Gorakhpur) recorded 4 cm rain; Ghazipur 3 cm; Neemsar (Sitapur), Birdghat (Gorakhnpur), Churk (Sonbhadra), Basti, Saharanpur 2 cm each, it said.

The highest maximum temperature over the area was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius in Lucknow and Varanasi, the weather department said. It has forecast rains along with thundershowers at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over the western part of the state on Tuesday.

Rains, however, eluded the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab. The maximum temperature in the two states settled above normal limits, according to the Meteorological Department in Chandigarh.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius in Ambala and Karnal. The mercury settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul. In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius. Amritsar's day temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius.