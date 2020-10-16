Rains Likely in Kolkata, Other Parts of West Bengal During Durga Puja

Kolkata: A low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause rains in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal during the Durga Puja, weather officials said on Friday. The low-pressure area is likely to form around October 19 and be more marked thereafter, they said.

Though the system is likely to move towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, south-westerly wind flow will enhance in West Bengal, resulting in the probability of rain, the Met department said. In south Bengal, including Kolkata, light to moderate rain is likely to occur till October 20.

During the Durga Puja, from October 21 to 26, the intensity of the rainfall in the region is likely to increase both in amount and spread, the weather office said. The districts of north Bengal are also likely to receive light rainfall during pre-puja days and light to moderate rain during the festival, it said.

