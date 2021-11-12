Rains LIVE Updates: As districts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday received heavy rain, the state is on alert with the NDRF and SDRF ready for action. Parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts in the state saw heavy to very heavy rainfall, and a few areas, including Tirupati, saw inundation and uprooting of trees due to the heavy downpour.

Rains have been battering Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the past few days, due to a low pressure area that intensified into a depression over the Indian coast. The Indian Meteorological Department said in a tweet on Thursday night that heavy rains over Tamil Nadu and Andhra are likely to decrease from Friday as “depression enters into land and weakens subsequently". It said the rainfall activity will likely be more centred over Andhra Pradesh. The IMD in its latest update said the depression is currently over north coastal Tamil Nadu, and will weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area by Friday morning.

The Depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu. To weaken gradually into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area by today morning. pic.twitter.com/CvR0lylHxU— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 11, 2021

Six relief camps have been set up in Chittoor district, and around 70 families have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Nellore district so far. Meanwhile, the Met Department withdrew its red alert for Chennai, after days of the Tamil Nadu capital being battered by showers and related casualties.

Here are the latest updates on the rain situation:

• Districts in Andhra Pradesh See Heavy Rain: Sullurpeta in Nellore’s coastal district received 184.4 mm of rain, while Tada village received 136.2 mm. Satyavedu in Rayalaseema’s Chittoor district recorded 105.6 mm of rain, while the Tirupati Aero weather station recorded 79.5 mm, the News Minute reported.

• CM Reddy Asks Officials to Stay Prepared: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to stay prepared with SDRF and NDRF teams. He instructed the district collectors to set up relief camps for taking care of the people from inundated areas and to provide Rs 1,000 as a relief to every victim. Authorities said that heavy rains are expected in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa. Reddy directed the authorities to set up a dedicated phone number for the flood victims and coordinate with other departments to evacuate people from flood-prone areas.

• More Preparations in Tow: All necessary precautionary measures are being taken to prevent damage and ensure that medications are available at PHCs, area hospitals, and district hospitals. Power generators are being deployed to meet emergency services without any interruption. Andhra officials said priority is being given to power restoration works, plugging breaches to canals in case of the damage and supplying safe drinking water to all those affected areas.

• IMD Withdraws Red Alert for Chennai, But City May Still See Heavy Rains: The IMD said that winds and heavy rain may continue in some pockets of Chennai, but overall showers may decrease. The department has withdrawn its red alert warning for the Tamil Nadu capital.

• Bengaluru Sees Heavy Rain, More Showers Predicted for Next 3 Days: Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru saw heavy rains on Thursday, and the Met Department has predicted further showers till November 15 as a result of the depression in Bay of Bengal, which is currently off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

