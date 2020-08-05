INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rains Plays Havoc as Water Enters J J Hospital's Ground Floor in Mumbai

A screen grab from a video of water inside the hospital premises.

A screen grab from a video of water inside the hospital premises.

A resident doctor said the authorities have been trying to pump out the water but it wasn't receding quickly as rains haven't stopped.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 9:28 PM IST
Share this:

Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area as rains lashed the city on Wednesday.

"The rainwater entered the ground floor late afternoon, forcing us to shift some of the patients and equipment," said a resident doctor.

"The authorities are trying to pump out the water but the water is not receding quickly as rains are unrelenting," he added.

Next Story
Loading