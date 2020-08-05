Rains Plays Havoc as Water Enters J J Hospital's Ground Floor in Mumbai

Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area as rains lashed the city on Wednesday.
"The rainwater entered the ground floor late afternoon, forcing us to shift some of the patients and equipment," said a resident doctor.
"The authorities are trying to pump out the water but the water is not receding quickly as rains are unrelenting," he added.
