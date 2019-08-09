Rains Subside in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant Says Normalcy Will Be Restored in Two Days

Panaji: A day after several villages in North Goa were inundated following heavy showers and release of water from Tillari dam, rains took a break in the state on Friday, prompting the government to expedite the restoration work in the flood-hit region.

Talking to reporters, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said normalcy would be restored in the flood-hit parts over the next two days.

"We have taken all the necessary steps for flood relief with all the departments getting involved in the process. The rains have subsided for now, but it will take at least two days to restore the normalcy," he said.

"Teams of the disaster management authority are working round-the-clock to restore normalcy. But it will take some time to sort things out," he added.

Around 150 families had been evacuated to safer places in Pernem, Bicholim, Canacona and Bardez tehsils following heavy rains and release of water from Tillari dam on Goa-Maharashtra border, the state government had said on Thursday.

Heavy rains had lashed several parts of Goa, including the state capital Panaji, on Thursday morning. However, rains took a break on Friday.

Sawant said Pernem, Bicholim and Bardez talukas were affected the worst due to the floods. According to him, at several places trees fell down while portion of roads in some parts got washed out. State Ports Minister Michael Lobo handed over a cheque of Rs five lakh to the chief minister's relief fund, Sawant said.

He also appealed to the people to similarly come forward to donate, so that it can help the state in carrying out the relief work.

