Rains, Thunder Expected in Delhi-NCR the Entire Week, Says IMD

The Meteorological Department on Monday said that Delhi is expected to receive light rain with thunder on September 14, while the weather on the following day is expected to remain cloudy. On September 16, however, the IMD said that the national capital may see light and moderate rain with cloudy weather, adding heavy rains may lash the city once again on September 17.

According to the weather forecast, the rainfall will continue for the entire week in Delhi. Rains will also be accompanied by a dip in the temperature. The maximum temperature is expected to be 33 degrees while the minimum 25 degrees in Delhi on Monday, the IMD said. The residents of Delhi-NCR had to face traffic jams due to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.

The IMD has expressed the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunder in Haryana’s Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Gohana, Karnal, Panipat, Rajound, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham and Delhi. According to IMD, a low-pressure area has formed near the Bay of Bengal, which has crossed the Odisha coast resulting in heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR and several other states of the country at present.

The department further said that there was a possibility of heavy rainfall in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Western UP, Western Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu divisions.

Skymet, an institution providing information regarding weather forecasts, has also expressed the possibility of heavy rainfall in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. While light rain may occur in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu today.

