Rains, Thundershowers Likely in Delhi

The meteorological department has predicted light rain or thundershowers in Delhi as the monsoon is likely to reach the city on Saturday. The minimum temperature settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, in the city, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 65 percent. The IMD said the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi on Saturday, making it the most-delayed monsoon in the capital in the last 15 years.

"The monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10," it had said. The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers towards evening and night in the city.

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature would settle around 38 degrees Celsius. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi's hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8 am was 108.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here