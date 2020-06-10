Rains, Thunderstorm Lash Parts of Delhi, Bring Respite From Heat

Thunderstorms and rain lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing respite from the stifling heat.







The rain occurred under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north Rajasthan, and a trough running from north Pakistan to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said.







Light rains and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour were witnessed in parts of Delhi, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD.







The mercury is expected to stay low in the next few days as moisture-laden easterly winds due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13, he said.







No heat wave is expected in the capital till June 15, the senior scientist said.