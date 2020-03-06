Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rains, Thunderstorms Expected to Hit Delhi-NCR Till Saturday

Rains and hailstorms are expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi, and multiple parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

IANS

Updated:March 6, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rains, Thunderstorms Expected to Hit Delhi-NCR Till Saturday
A cyclist holding an umbrella crosses a road during rainfall, in New Delhi. (Image for representation / PTI)

New Delhi: Delhiites received some respite from the heat on Friday as thunderstorms brought temperatures down, with the Met department predicting the rains will continue till Saturday.

Vehicle owners were advised to park their vehicles away from trees and hoardings as the thunderstorms are likely to peak on Friday afternoon with wind speed likely to touch 50 km per hour.

According to Skymet Weather, a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir has induced cyclonic circulation. A trough from this cyclonic circulation is extending up to East Bihar.

"We expect fairly widespread rains over hills of Western Himalayas right from Jammu and Kashmir to Uttarakhand with chances of landslides, mudslides and isolated hailstorm," Skymet Weather said.

Similar rains and hailstorms are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi, and multiple parts of West Uttar Pradesh, it added.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram