Rains, Thunderstorms Expected to Hit Delhi-NCR Till Saturday

New Delhi: Delhiites received some respite from the heat on Friday as thunderstorms brought temperatures down, with the Met department predicting the rains will continue till Saturday.

Vehicle owners were advised to park their vehicles away from trees and hoardings as the thunderstorms are likely to peak on Friday afternoon with wind speed likely to touch 50 km per hour.

According to Skymet Weather, a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir has induced cyclonic circulation. A trough from this cyclonic circulation is extending up to East Bihar.

"We expect fairly widespread rains over hills of Western Himalayas right from Jammu and Kashmir to Uttarakhand with chances of landslides, mudslides and isolated hailstorm," Skymet Weather said.

Similar rains and hailstorms are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi, and multiple parts of West Uttar Pradesh, it added.​

