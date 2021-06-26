Rains, Thunderstorms Predicted In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh From Sunday

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing monsoon showers that are accompanied by strong winds. Late on Friday, isolated rainfall occurred after which severe winds have been blowing since Saturday morning. While the minimum temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius, the maximum increased by four degrees. Currently, the weather is pleasant in several parts of the state, including the capital Shimla. However, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for the later part of the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh till Tuesday (June 29). No rains may be witnessed in plains like Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra, and high-altitude areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti between June 27 and June 29. But the weather is likely to turn bad from Sunday in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba. According to the IMD, rains are likely to lash these districts that will be accompanied by gusty winds and thunder lightning. This is likely to continue till July 1.

Since the severe weather conditions may cause injuries and casualties, the weather office has warned residents of these districts against staying outdoors and keeping animals outside.

The impact of the weather change in some districts will be seen up to the plains where the temperature is soaring presently. On Friday, the maximum temperature in Una was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur reported 35.5 degrees Celsius, and Hamirpur-Bhuntar 34 degrees.

In Kangra the mercury hovered around 34.1 degrees, while Chamba reported 33.7 degrees, Solan 33 degrees, and Shimla 25.6 degrees.

The weather office has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in some areas of neighbouring Punjab.

