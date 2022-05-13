Rains Wreak Havoc Across Meghalaya, Claim Lives of Two

Two persons died in rain-related incidents in Shillong and Byrnihat as Meghalaya received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.

One person died due to a landslide in Jongksha village under the Mawkynrew block on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sidres K. Sahnoh, around 43 years old, the son of Rosila K. Sahnoh was reported dead. A team from P.W.D, the Block Development Officer & Police were deputed to take necessary action.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a report of calamities in the East Khasi Hills District.

Due to heavy rainfall, the Wahumkhrah river, flowing along Demseiniong was flooded. Instruction was given to PWD, SDRF & Police to initiate an immediate assessment of the situation and necessary action to avoid any further damage and inconvenience.

In another incident, the guard wall of the BSF compound at Umpling was partially damaged as it collapsed due to heavy rainfall. No casualty was reported. The concerned Block Development Officer, MUDA, was instructed to assess the degree of the damage.

A wall in Madanriting Block-C was reported to have collapsed, leaving the debris spilling onto an adjacent premise of the Madan Hindi Pathshala School. No casualty was reported. The concerned Block Development Officer, MUDA, P.WD, and police were deputed to take immediate necessary action.

The construction of Shillong Dawki road was affected due to the landslide that occurred at Pynursla Road and the NHIDCL has cleared the debris.

The flood occurred at the Hubert Memorial School, Secondary School, Umpling, and PWD were deputed to take necessary action.

Meanwhile, in Ri Bhoi district, one juvenile lost his life while two others sustained injuries after a tree fell on the vehicle they were traveling in.

The auto-rickshaw bearing registration number ML10 A 9065 was on its way to Byrnihat, the incident occurred at Panitola in Byrnihat, Ri Bhoi District this morning.

Waterlogging and landslides were reported in the state.

