Rainwater Enters Through Ceiling in Newly-built Covid-19 ICU Ward in MP, Video Goes Viral

A video on Monday went viral on social media showing rain water entering a newly built Covid-19 ICU ward through the roof of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district.

The 36-second video, made by an attendee of a Covid-19 patient, showed attendees of other admitted patients trying to collect their essential belongings in order to protect them from getting wet. One of the attendees was also seen using a mop to keep the water out of the ward.

The person who shot the purported video can be heard saying, “Following a rain, the water has entered the ICU ward through roof and walls. No one is listening to us. The patients are suffering as the water is coming straight on them."

Sharing the video, Congress Rajgarh MLA Bapu Singh Tanwar condemned the incident and said, “It is a newly built Covid-19 ward and look at its condition in first rain. Respected Shivraj ji, I condemn this kind of sub-stand work, which was done by corruption."

Speaking to the media over the matter, Chief Medical and Health Officer Rajgarh Dr S Yedu confirmed that the ward was recently built at cost of around Rs 70-80 lakh. He further said that he has sent his subordinates to take stock of the situation.

Efforts will be made to safeguard the patients and water will be drained out from the ward, he added.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh on Monday fell below 6,000 to 5,921 for the first time after a gap of nearly five weeks. On April 11, the state had recorded 5,939 infections. With the new additions, the overall case tally in the state mounted to 7,37,306 while 77 fatalities took the toll to 7,069, an official said. A total of 11,513 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 6,41,254, leaving it with 88,983 active coronavirus cases.

