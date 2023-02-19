A 47-year-old man attacked a minor girl with a sharp-edged weapon for allegedly rejecting his marriage proposal in Chhattsgarh’s capital Raipur.

The incident was caught in a video in which the man was seen dragging a 16-year-old minor girl, with multiple stab wounds, by hair in the Gudhiyari area of Raipur on Saturday, NDTV reported.

The police swiftly launched a probe after the video went viral on social media platforms. The police registered a case under the relevant Section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act after the accused and the victim were identified.

The girl’s condition is critical and is presently under constant doctors’ observation.

Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal said the victim was working at the shop of the accused who was identified as Omkar Tiwari alias Manoj (47).

“As the incident came to light, police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused assailant," said the SSP.

According to NDTV, police sources said that the accused had allegedly proposed to marry the minor girl. However, the victim’s mother turned him down.

