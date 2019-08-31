Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Raipur School Principal Arrested for Attempting to Hush up Rape of First Grader

The alleged incident, in which a class 1 student was raped by her three senior classmates, occurred on August 20 in the bathroom of the school. The principal, however, did not inform the authorities of the crime and was booked under section 21 of the POCSO Act.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Raipur School Principal Arrested for Attempting to Hush up Rape of First Grader
Image for representation.
Loading...

Raipur: Ten days after a class 1 student of a city-based Central school was allegedly raped by her three senior classmates, its principal has been arrested for trying to "hush up" the matter, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred on August 20 in the bathroom of the school located in Khamtarai police station limits in the Chhattisgarh capital, an official said. "Kendriya Vidyalaya principal B S Ahire was arrested by Khamtarai police on Friday for allegedly not reporting the rape incident to police or any other competent authority even after he came to know about it," Khamtarai police station SHO Ramakant Sahu told PTI.

After the parents of the girl approached police on Thursday, the three students were booked under section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They have been sent to a juvenile home, the SHO added. Meanwhile, on the role of the principal, Sahu said he allegedly did not inform such a serious crime either to police or to the child welfare committee or magistrate, and tried to investigate the case himself.

"The entire act falls in the category of an attempt to hush up the incident. The principal has been booked under section 21 of the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the IPC," the SHO said.

Ahire was produced in a local court on Friday evening which released him on bail.

"The girl had narrated the incident to her parents after returning home from the school, following which they raised the matter with school administration. However, when the authorities failed to take any action, the parents approached police on August 22," said Sahu.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram