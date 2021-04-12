Raisina Dialogue 2021: PM Modi to Inaugurate MEA's Biggest Foreign Policy Meet on Tuesday

The Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship global conference on geopolitics, will begin on Tuesday with a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sixth edition of the dialogue, from April 13 to 16, is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will have a total of 50 sessions with participation of 150 speakers from 50 countries and multilateral organisations, according to the organisers. Several world leaders and dignitaries are participating in the dialogue which is being jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Observer Research Foundation.

“Prime Minister of India will inaugurate the dialogue through a video message on April 13. President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen will also join the inaugural session as chief guests,” the MEA said. It said the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, will also participate in the conference, in one of the subsequent sessions.

The MEA, in a statement, said the event will also see the presence of Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden; Anthony Abbott, former prime minister of Australia; and Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand. Foreign Ministers of Portugal, Slovenia, Romania, Singapore, Nigeria, Japan, Italy, Sweden, Australia, Kenya, Chile, Maldives, Iran, Qatar, and Bhutan will also participate, it said.

“More than 2000 attendees have pre-registered from over 80 countries and a large number of participants are likely to join the dialogue through various social media platforms,” the MEA said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here