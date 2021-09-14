Raising Doubts of 'Political Misuse' of UP's 'Love Jihad' Law, 3rd PIL Filed in Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court has issued a notice of Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over its anti-conversion law after social activist Anand Malviya filed a public interest litigation. The state government has been given three week to reply as the court set October 5 as the date for next hearing.

The matter was heard in the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice Anil Kumar Ojha. In the public interest litigation, the conversion law has been challenged, calling it anti-constitutional and unnecessary. It has been said in the PIL that this is against the basic spirit of the Constitution. The possibility of political misuse of this law has also been raised. Significantly, there are already two public interest litigations filed against the conversion law. The UP government has already filed its reply in the court on these public interest litigations. Now all the petitions are expected to be heard together.

Earlier on 23 June 2021, all the petitions challenging the conversion ordinance were dismissed by the Allahabad High Court. The court had said that the ordinance has become law, so there is no justification to challenge it. The court, while dismissing all the petitions, approved the filing of an amendment application challenging the law. Based on this, this PIL has been filed.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, mainly envisages that no person shall convert, either directly or indirectly from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage nor shall any person abet, convince or conspire such conversion.

