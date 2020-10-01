Raj: 3 Including Police Officer Killed In Accident In Bikaner

Bikaner: Three people, including a police officer and a constable, were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said. The accident occurred on the Bikaner-Jaipur national highway when a truck collided with a car. Three people including Pugal Police Station House Officer were killed, ASP Sunil Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as SHO Mahaveer Prasad, constable Kashiram and and Chandu Swami. They had come to Bikaner in search of an accused and the accident occurred while they were returning. Police said the three injured were taken to PBM Hospital where two were declared brought dead and one died while undergoing treatment.

