INDIA

Raj Bhavan Under Surveillance; Action Undermines Sanctity of the Institution, Alleges Bengal Governor

File photo of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persisting in the state.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged on Sunday the Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance, and the action "undermines the sanctity ofthe institution".

"I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan isunder surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity," Dhankhar told a press conference.

