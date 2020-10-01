Raj BJP Chief Targets Gehlot Govt Over Derailed' Law & Order In State

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday targeted the Ashok Gehlot government over derailed law and order situation in the state. Poonia said the cases of robbery and murder besides the terror of mining mafias are increasing day by day. The state has also seen a spurt in incidents of rape, gang-rape and molestation, leading to the state’s image getting tarnished.

The incidents of rape and gang-rape have taken place in Tijara, Sikar, Amer, Sirohi, Ajmer and Baran within a week but Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also the state’s Home Minister is completely silent over them, said the state’s main opposition party chief. “They are neither serious about law and order and women safety, nor are they taking cognisance of these matters and victims are running from pillar to post for justice,” Poonia added.

He asked why the Congress president Sonia Gandhi is not speaking on the crime against women and girls in Rajasthan. He said if Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can visit Uttar Pradesh, why can’t they visit Rajasthan as well when such incidents happen here.

