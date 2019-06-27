Raj Govt Transfers 10 IAS Officers, Including NHM Director Who Courted Controversy in Recruitment Process
National Health Mission (NHM) Director Samit Sharma was transferred as the commissioner of the labour department, according to an order of the department of personnel released on late Wednesday.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has transferred 10 IAS officers, including the National Health Mission (NHM) director, who recently courted controversy for alleged irregularities in recruitment process of community health officers in the state.
NHM Rajasthan had advertised vacancy for filling 2,500 posts of community health officers sans approval from the state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, after the vacancy was cancelled a couple of days ahead of the entrance examination.
Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Bhawani Singh Detha was appointed secretary local self government department whereas Agriculture commissioner Vikas Sitaram Bhale was appointed Udaipur divisional commissioner.
Food and civil supplies secretary Mugdha Sinha was transferred to science and technology department. Om Prakash was appointed as commissioner in the agriculture department.
Secretary of local self government department Siddharth Mahajan was appointed as secretary food and civil supplies department while Virendra Singh was appointed as commissioner medical education department.
According to the order, director of local bodies Pawan Arora was appointed as commissioner of Rajasthan Housing Board. Ujjwal Rathore was appointed as director of local bodies department. Ngikya Gohain was transferred as joint secretary at water resources department.
