Raj HC Issues Notice To Govt On Private Company's Writ Petition

Jaipur: The high court on Friday issued notice to the Rajasthan government on a writ petition filed by a security company against a state notification for revising minimum wages of employees. A division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Abhay Chaturvedi issued the notices to the principal secretary, labour and employment, the additional labour commissioner and the joint secretary concerning the notification issued on August 19.

Sunil Kumar Singh, the counsel for G4S secure solutions (India) pvt ltd, said the labour department’s notification is applicable from May 1, 2019, while the same was issued on August 19, 2020. “It is settled law that enhancement of wage is done prospectively and not retrospectively and therefore the notification should not be applicable retrospectively,” he argued.

Singh said that if the retrospective period is counted as per the notification, the company has to pay 15 months difference to the employees but the company gets the wages from the principal employers, to whom the services are being provided, as per the contract.

