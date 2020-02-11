Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Raj Kumar (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Raj Kumar of BJP is Leading
Live election result status of Raj Kumar (राज कुमार) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kondli seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Raj Kumar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Raj Kumar is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kondli constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Raj Kumar's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 52 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 55,900 which includes Rs. 55,900 in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 0 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Raj Kumar's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kondli are: Amrish Singh Gautam (INC), Karmvir (BSP), Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Raj Kumar (BJP), Dinesh Kumar Kashyap (SBP), Amar Singh (IND), Akshay Kumar (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Raj Kumar (BJP) in 2020 Kondli elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
