Raj Kumar (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Raj Kumar of BJP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Raj Kumar is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kondli constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Raj Kumar's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 52 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 55,900 which includes Rs. 55,900 in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 0 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Raj Kumar's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kondli are: Amrish Singh Gautam (INC), Karmvir (BSP), Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Raj Kumar (BJP), Dinesh Kumar Kashyap (SBP), Amar Singh (IND), Akshay Kumar (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Raj Kumar (BJP) in 2020 Kondli elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.